According to the WSJ, analyzes of the black box recordings suggest that the deliberate action of someone in the cockpit caused the plane to descend nearly vertically at very high speed.| Photo: Reproduction / Al Jazeera

The fall of a China Eastern Airlines plane in March, which killed all 132 people on board, may have been intentional, according to a report published by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday (17). The crash took place near the city of Wuzhou in the Chinese province of Guangxi.

According to the American newspaper, analyzes by US officials of the black box recordings suggest that the deliberate action of someone in the cockpit forced the Boeing 737-800 to descend almost vertically and hit a mountain area at very high speed. .

The Wall Street Journal reported that an unnamed source said “the plane did as ordered by someone in the cabin.”

Chinese investigators are investigating the causes of the accident, but American authorities are also involved in the investigation because the plane was manufactured in the United States.

China’s airspace regulator declined to comment on the report; Last month, it released a preliminary report that noted that “abnormalities” in communication between the cockpit and air traffic control were not detected and that investigations were continuing.