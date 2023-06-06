Dhe pilot of a small plane that the US Air Force called into action near the US capital Washington reportedly slumped in his seat. The Air Force fighter pilots observed this, among other things, the broadcaster CNN reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the incident.

The accident investigators are now investigating, among other things, a lack of oxygen as a possible reason for this. According to media reports, in addition to the pilot, there were three other passengers on board the machine, which ultimately crashed in a sparsely populated area in the US state of Virginia – near Washington. Survivors were not found.

On Sunday, US military F-16 fighter jets rose to intercept the Cessna Citation light aircraft as it approached the capital. The pilot had previously not responded. Because the planes reached supersonic speeds, there was a loud bang that could be heard in Washington and the neighboring states of Virginia and Maryland. According to the North American air defense command Norad, the US military had tried, among other things, to contact the pilot of the Cessna with flares. But he did not respond. Many questions remained unanswered.