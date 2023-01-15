At least 68 of the 72 people on board were killed in a plane crash in western Nepal on Sunday. This is reported by the Nepalese civil aviation authority. Fifteen of the 68 passengers came from abroad.



Caspar Naber



15 Jan. 2023

They are five Indians, four Russians, an Irishman, two South Koreans, an Australian, a Frenchman and an Argentinian, an airport official told Reuters news agency. Nothing is known about their fate. A spokesperson for Yeti Airlines previously spoke of ten foreigners among the passengers. In addition, there were 53 Nepalese on board, including two babies.

Hundreds of soldiers and aid workers search for survivors among the debris of the plane, but so far only found dead. “31 bodies have been taken to the hospital. In the canyon where the plane crashed, 36 bodies have already been found,” police official AK Chhetry told the French news agency AFP.

A local resident previously told Reuters news agency that neighbors took two seriously injured passengers to a hospital.

One half of the aircraft is located on a hill, the other in a gorge of the Seti River. © via REUTERS



In pieces

The twin-engined aircraft of the type ATR 72 crashed for unknown reasons just before landing. The crash took place in a hilly area between the old domestic airport and the Pokhara International Airport. The crash site is about a mile north of the latter airport, which was closed indefinitely after the drama.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the plane made contact with Pokhara airport at 10:50 am local time (06:06 am local time) near the Seti River gorge and crashed shortly afterwards. According to an army spokesman, the plane broke into pieces in the crash. Then it caught fire. Footage from local television showed thick black clouds of smoke at the crash site. See also The night in Ukraine: Heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine

“Half the plane is on a hill,” local resident Arun Tamu told Reuters from the spot where the plane crashed. “The other half fell into the Seti River gorge.”

Soldiers of the Nepalese army search for survivors among the rubble. ©AFP



‘Obsolete’ transponder

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal convened the cabinet for an emergency meeting after the plane crash. It was decided to put together an investigation team to provide a definite answer about the cause of the drama. The team is expected to report within 45 days, Finance Minister Bishnu Paude told reporters after the event.

According to FlightRadar24, the aircraft was fifteen years old and had an outdated ‘transponder’ (an electronic device that receives radio signals from radar installations at airports and then sends back data about position, altitude and ground speed, among other things, in its own radio signal, ed.). We download high-resolution data and verify data quality.

Yeti Airlines has six ATR 72-500 aircraft, including the crashed aircraft, according to its website. “Our ATR specialists stand ready to support the investigation and the customer,” the airline said on Twitter, adding that its initial thoughts are with the victims and their families.

The ATR 72 of the French-Italian ATR (Avions de Transport Regional/Aerei di Trasporto Regionale) is a widely used twin-engine aircraft manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Leonardo. They have not yet responded to requests for comment. See also Russia turns off the gas tap to Finland

The crashed aircraft is a Yeti Air type 9N ANC ATR72 aircraft © Videostill YouTube/Aviation Nepali



Video

Aviation follower Aerowanderer published a video on Twitter of what the last moments of the aircraft would be before the crash. The footage, apparently taken by a local resident, shows the plane flying low over a residential area, suddenly making a sharp left turn and then flying almost on its side. Then it disappears from view. Moments later, a heavy explosion is heard, followed by screams.

Another local resident who also witnessed the drama saw the device approaching from the roof of his home. “It was shaking and moving left and right. Suddenly the nose went down and the plane disappeared into the gap between two hills,” Khum Bahadur Chhetri told Reuters news agency.



New airport

Pokhara, about 200 kilometers west of Kathmandu, is the gateway to the Annapurna Circuit where mountain enthusiasts can trek around the 8091 m high peak in the Himalayas.

The international airport was only opened two weeks ago. The flight from Kathmandu, which normally takes 27 minutes, is popular because travelers otherwise have to make a journey of about six hours over hilly roads. See also Turkey approves law proposed by Erdogan to imprison those who "disinform"

Deadliest crash in nearly five years

Weather conditions in the Pokhara region were good at the time of the crash, according to the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority. “The weather was clear,” spokesman Jagannath Niroula told Reuters news agency.

The plane crash is the deadliest in nearly five years in Nepal, according to the Aviation Safety Network. In March 20218, 51 of the 71 occupants of a plane belonging to the Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla Airlines died when their plane crashed on landing in Kathmandu. The twin-engine Dash 8 turboprop aircraft came from the Bengal capital Dhaka.

At least 309 people have been killed in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal since the year 2000. In the mountain state – home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Mount Everest – the weather can suddenly change and create dangerous conditions. The European Union has been denying Nepalese airlines access to its airspace for safety reasons since 2013.



Crowds gather as rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Roshan Giri/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALE. NO ARCHIVES. © via REUTERS



