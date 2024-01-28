Aircraft left Campinas bound for Belo Horizonte; victims are 4 men, two women and a male child

A plane crash in the city of Itapeva, in the south of Minas Gerais, left 7 dead this Sunday morning (28 January 2024). Among the victims are 4 men, 2 women and a male child. Two were crew members (pilot and co-pilot). The information was confirmed by PC-MG (Civil Police of Minas Gerais).

O State Fire Department reported that notification of the incident was received by the corporation at around 10:38 am. The bodies were sent to the Medical-Legal Post, in Pouso Alegre (MG), for autopsy and identification examinations. There is still no official information on the names of the victims.

According to the g1, the aircraft would have left Campinas (SP) bound for Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais.

In video released this Sunday afternoon (28), the Fire Department states that, due to the complexity of the accident, a team of firefighters from Pouso Alegre, a city close to Itapeva, was also called to assist in responding to the incident.

“It was also verified that wreckage of the aircraft was observed in the surrounding area. [do local onde a aeronave caiu] and there are fire teams searching these places”said Major Tristão, from the 7th Independent Military Firefighters Company in the city of Pouso Alegre.

In addition to the Fire Department, the Civil and Military Police, Itapeva Civil Defense and funeral directors are working on the case, who are removing the victims.

In a statement, the Civil Police reported that Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center) is conducting investigations into the case and that the incident is ongoing.

Read the full note from the Civil Police of Minas Gerais below:

“The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG), as soon as it was called, sent an official forensic team to the municipality of Itapeva, an aircraft crashed this morning. PCMG clarifies that the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) was activated and is carrying out the work. The seven bodies, four men, one boy and two women, were sent to the Medical-Legal Post, in Pouso Alegre, for necropsy examinations and identification. The incident is ongoing. As soon as possible, new information may be released.”