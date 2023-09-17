Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2023 – 18:58

A small plane, which had left Manaus, crashed in the Barcelos region, in the interior of Amazonas, on Saturday afternoon, the 16th, according to the state government. Preliminary information received by authorities indicates that 14 people died – two crew members and 12 passengers in the crash. The identities of the victims were not revealed.

Authorities were called to support operations at the site. The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) said it regretted the accident, but said that more information about the reasons for the crash will be investigated by the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa). The aircraft was an Embraer EMB-110 Bandeirante and it was raining heavily in the region at the time of the crash.

Barcelos is about 400 kilometers from Manaus, further north of the state, on the right bank of the Rio Negro. The region, in the middle of the Amazon Rainforest, is also known for ecotourism and sport fishing./ WITH AGENCIES