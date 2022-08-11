





A small plane made a dramatic crash landing on a California highway on Tuesday, hitting a truck before bursting into flames.

The plane crashed in the east lanes of the 91 Freeway in Riverside County, near Lincoln Avenue, shortly after 12:30 pm, the California Highway Patrol told local media.

Heart-stopping footage taken from the exit shows the plane falling out of the sky and landing in traffic before skidding towards the shoulder, leaving a trail of burnt jet fuel behind.

The pilot and passenger on board were able to safely exit the plane, CHP said. The plane also collided with a truck with three people inside, who luckily were also unharmed.

CHP said the pilot claimed to have made an emergency landing on the highway after suffering an engine failure while heading to Corona Municipal Airport to land.

“(We are) very fortunate today that traffic was light, and the pilot appears to have made a good landing navigation that averted what could have been a very bad tragedy,” CHP Captain Levi Miller told KTLA.

Video released by the Corona Fire Department shows the plane engulfed in flames and emitting huge clouds of smoke before a firefighter doused the aircraft with water. Another photo from the department shows the charred remains of the plane on the road.







