Seven people die in a tragic plane crash in the USA. Among the dead are three members of a popular band.

Munich – A terrible incident is currently causing a stir in the USA. Seven people were killed in a plane crash in the state of Wyoming on Friday (July 26). Among them were three members of the gospel band “The Nelons”.

Three members of the popular gospel band “The Nelons” die in a plane crash. The photo shows Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark and (left) the pilot’s wife. © Screenshot/Instagram

Three band members die in plane crash: US authorities investigate tragedy

“The Nelons, one of America’s most beloved gospel families, were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash Friday afternoon,” said a statement from the music label Gaither Music at FacebookOn board were Kelly Nelon Clark, Jason Clark and their daughter Amber Kistler with her husband Nathan Kistler. The band’s assistant, the pilot and his wife also died. Just recently, a plane crashed to the ground in Bavaria shortly after takeoff.

The group originally wanted to travel to Seattle for a music event on a private jet. The authorities are currently investigating how the crash occurred. How CNN reported that the aircraft was a single-engine turboprop multi-purpose aircraft. A preliminary report is expected in about four weeks. However, it could take up to two years until the cause of the crash is determined, the broadcaster quoted the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as saying.

Who is behind “The Nelons”? The gospel band was founded in 1977, then under the name “The Rex Nelon Singers”. In 2016, “The Nelons” were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame. They have won numerous awards and have been nominated for three Grammys, among others.

Plane crash kills three band members: Last sign of life released

According to data from ABC Chicago The plane crash occurred on Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. in Campbell County. Initial findings indicate there was a problem with the autopilot, said an NTSB spokesman. A forest fire broke out shortly after the crash.

Immediately before the fatal tragedy, the band released a final sign of life on InstagramIn a video, Jason Clark described from the tarmac, full of anticipation, that he and the others had just landed in Nebraska City. From there they would later fly to Seattle. A private plane could be seen in the background of the recording.

Last member of the band addresses their fans after plane crash

Fans of the gospel band expressed their shock at the accident in the comments section. “It’s so hard to see this now,” wrote one user, referring to the video. “They had no idea that none of them would survive this,” said another. “It’s so heartbreaking,” read another comment.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, the youngest daughter of Kelly and Jason, was not on the plane. She travelled to Seattle on another plane and only found out about her family’s death after landing. She is therefore the last surviving member of the band. “We are very grateful for your prayers, your love and your support,” Autumn said in a statement to Facebook to their fans. Last year, a plane crashed into an Alpine parking lot in Austria. Two people died. (cheese)