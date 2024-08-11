Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 17:10

Among the 62 victims of the plane crash that occurred this Friday, the 9th, are four Brazilians with dual citizenship: the Portuguese Gracinda Marina and a family of Venezuelans – Maria Parra (grandmother), Josgleidys Gonzalez (mother) and Joslan Perez (son). Gracinda was with her husband Nélvio José Hubner, and leaves behind three children. The family of Maria, Josgleidys and Joslan was traveling with their dog Luna and dreamed of a future in Colombia.

Information about Brazilians with dual citizenship was provided by Voepass based on documents presented by passengers during boarding of flight 2283. The report contacted the Itamaraty, but had not received a response by the time this article was published. The space is open for official statements.

Captain Roberto Farina, communications director for the Civil Defense of the state of São Paulo, mentioned the victims during a press conference this Saturday. “We have a passenger from Venezuela, whose family is already on the way from Venezuela, and a Portuguese citizen, whose family has already been contacted to come to São Paulo,” he said.

Gracinda Marina was a candidate for city councilor for the MDB party in Toledo, a city in Paraná located 540 kilometers from Curitiba. She had a PhD in Chemical Engineering and was a professor at the Federal Technological University of Paraná. On social media, she posted about her passion for riding motorcycles.

The Portuguese-Brazilian woman was traveling with her husband, Nélvio José Hubner, another victim of the accident. He was a civil servant and worked as a municipal attorney at the Toledo City Hall. He had been married to Gracinda for 25 years. The couple left behind three children.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro expressed his condolences to Gracinda’s family in a statement. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa spoke to the teacher’s family by telephone.

The family of Josgleidys Gonzalez, Maria Parra and Joslan Perez wanted to build a new future in Colombia, a neighbor reported on social media. According to the publication, the trio was traveling with their dog Luna. Voepass confirmed the presence of a small dog among the victims of the accident.

The family’s neighbor, Thaiza Evangelista, referred to Josgleidys and Maria as “warrior and courageous women.” She emphasized that the family did not want to leave the dog behind. “Josgle would do anything for her little son and when she saw him crying when he found out he would be separated from his dog, she spared no effort to take Luna on the trip.”

Thaiza also said that Josgleidys fell victim to an internet scam days before the trip and lost the money she was going to take on the trip. Neighbors helped raise money so the family could travel.

The family’s trip would not end in Guarulhos: they would go to Boa Vista, take a bus to Pacaraima and from there take another bus that would take twelve hours to get to the three’s hometown. They would go to Venezuela to get Joslan’s document and then go to Colombia, said the neighbor.