The Yeti Airlines flight was carrying 72 people | Photo: Playback/Twitter

The crash of a plane in Pokhara, Nepal, left at least 68 dead, this Sunday (15), according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the country. The Yeti Airlines flight was carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu. Rescue teams are on site. With information from Reuters and G1 agency.

A police officer said rescue teams were having difficulty reaching the scene as half of the plane was on the hillside and another had crashed into the Seti river gorge. The country’s government has set up a panel to investigate the cause of the accident and must submit a report within 45 days.

It was the worst plane crash in 30 years, since the 1992 crash in which a plane crashed and killed 167 people.