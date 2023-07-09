A small executive jet had taken off from Las Vegas and crashed in the Riverside region, 137 km from Los Angeles

A Cessna C550 executive jet crashed this Saturday (July 8, 2023) in Riverside County, located in the State of California, in the United States, killing 6 people. The accident took place near French Valley Airport, about 137 kilometers from Los Angeles.

The flight departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. According to local authorities, the crash occurred around 4:15 am local time.

Police officers located the plane completely engulfed in flames in a field. Part of the region’s vegetation was also burned by the fire.

“Six occupants of the plane were located and pronounced dead at the scene”said Riverside Police in announcement.

On Twitter, a resident of the county posted photos in which it is possible to see the aircraft and stated that heavy fog was over the region at the time of the accident.

The names of the dead were not released by authorities. The case is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.