Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 22:20

A plane with 57 passengers and four crew members that left Cascavel, in Paraná, bound for Guarulhos Airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, crashed in the early afternoon of this Friday, 9, in the city of Vinhedo (SP). There are no survivors.

Initially, the airline Voepass (formerly Passaredo), responsible for the flight, had reported 58 passengers, but corrected the information late in the afternoon. This is the plane crash with the highest number of victims on Brazilian soil since July 17, 2007, when a tragedy involving a TAM aircraft left 199 dead.

See the names of the crew:

1. Debora Soper Avila, 28 years old

2. Rubia Silva de Lima, aged 41

3. Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, 61 years old

4. Danilo Santos Romano, 35 years old

See the passenger list

1. Rosangela Souza

2. Eliane Andrade Freire

3. Luciani Cavalcanti

4. Jose Fer

5. Denilda Acordi

6. Mary Help of Christians Vaz de Arruda

7. Jose Cloves Arruda

8. Nelvio Jose Hubner

9. Gracinda Marina Castelo da Silva

10. Ronaldo Cavaliere

11. Silvia Cristina Osaki

12. Wlisses Oliveira

13. Hyalescapine Fodra

14. Daniela Schulz Fodra

15. Regiclaudio Freitas

16. Simone Mirian Rizental

17. Josgleidys Gonzalez

18. Maria Parra

19. Joslan Perez

20. Mauro Bedin

21. Rosangela Maria de Oliveira

22. Antonio Deoclides Zini Junior

23. Kharine Gavlik Pessoa Zini

24. Mauro Sguarizi

25. Leonardo Henrique da Silva

26. Maria Valdete Bartnik

27. Renato Bartnik

28. Hadassa Maria da Silva

29. Raphael Bohne

30. Renato Lima

31. Rafael Alves

32. Lucas Felipe Costa Camargo

33. Adrielle Costa

34. Laiana Vasatta

35. Ana Caroline Redivo

36. Jose Carlos Copetti

37. Andre Michel

38. Sarah Sella Langer

39. Edilson Hobold

40. Rafael Fernando dos Santos

41. Lizibba dos Santos

42. Paulo Alves

43. Pedro Gusson of the Birth

44. Rosana Santos Xavier

45. Thiago Almeida Paula

46. ​​Adriana Santos

47. Deonir Secco

48. Alipio Santos Neto

49. Rachel Ribeiro Moreira

50. Adriano Dalu Cabueno

51. Miguel Arcanjo Rodrigues Junior

52. Diogo Avila

53. Luciano Trindade Alves

54. Isabella Santana Pozzuoli

55. Tiago Azevedo

56. Mariana Belim

57. Arianne Risso