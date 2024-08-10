08/09/2024 – 22:20
A plane with 57 passengers and four crew members that left Cascavel, in Paraná, bound for Guarulhos Airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, crashed in the early afternoon of this Friday, 9, in the city of Vinhedo (SP). There are no survivors.
Initially, the airline Voepass (formerly Passaredo), responsible for the flight, had reported 58 passengers, but corrected the information late in the afternoon. This is the plane crash with the highest number of victims on Brazilian soil since July 17, 2007, when a tragedy involving a TAM aircraft left 199 dead.
See the names of the crew:
1. Debora Soper Avila, 28 years old
2. Rubia Silva de Lima, aged 41
3. Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, 61 years old
4. Danilo Santos Romano, 35 years old
See the passenger list
1. Rosangela Souza
2. Eliane Andrade Freire
3. Luciani Cavalcanti
4. Jose Fer
5. Denilda Acordi
6. Mary Help of Christians Vaz de Arruda
7. Jose Cloves Arruda
8. Nelvio Jose Hubner
9. Gracinda Marina Castelo da Silva
10. Ronaldo Cavaliere
11. Silvia Cristina Osaki
12. Wlisses Oliveira
13. Hyalescapine Fodra
14. Daniela Schulz Fodra
15. Regiclaudio Freitas
16. Simone Mirian Rizental
17. Josgleidys Gonzalez
18. Maria Parra
19. Joslan Perez
20. Mauro Bedin
21. Rosangela Maria de Oliveira
22. Antonio Deoclides Zini Junior
23. Kharine Gavlik Pessoa Zini
24. Mauro Sguarizi
25. Leonardo Henrique da Silva
26. Maria Valdete Bartnik
27. Renato Bartnik
28. Hadassa Maria da Silva
29. Raphael Bohne
30. Renato Lima
31. Rafael Alves
32. Lucas Felipe Costa Camargo
33. Adrielle Costa
34. Laiana Vasatta
35. Ana Caroline Redivo
36. Jose Carlos Copetti
37. Andre Michel
38. Sarah Sella Langer
39. Edilson Hobold
40. Rafael Fernando dos Santos
41. Lizibba dos Santos
42. Paulo Alves
43. Pedro Gusson of the Birth
44. Rosana Santos Xavier
45. Thiago Almeida Paula
46. Adriana Santos
47. Deonir Secco
48. Alipio Santos Neto
49. Rachel Ribeiro Moreira
50. Adriano Dalu Cabueno
51. Miguel Arcanjo Rodrigues Junior
52. Diogo Avila
53. Luciano Trindade Alves
54. Isabella Santana Pozzuoli
55. Tiago Azevedo
56. Mariana Belim
57. Arianne Risso
#Plane #crash #Vinhedo #list #victims #updated
Leave a Reply