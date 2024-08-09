Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 16:05

A plane carrying 58 passengers and four crew members that left Cascavel, Paraná, bound for Guarulhos Airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, crashed early in the afternoon of Friday, the 9th, in the city of Vinhedo (SP). Images recorded by residents show fire after the crash. The mayor of Cascavel, Leonardo Paranhos, reported that there are no survivors. This is the plane crash with the highest number of victims on Brazilian soil since July 17, 2007, when a tragedy involving a TAM plane left 199 dead.

The accident involving flight registration PTB 2283, which belonged to VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas (formerly Passaredo), occurred in a residential area, close to the Miguel Melhado de Campos highway (SP-324).

The State Civil Defense reported that it sent a team to the site. According to the Fire Department, seven teams were dispatched to the site. The airline says it is providing information to all its passengers, family members and employees via the 24-hour telephone number 0800 9419712.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) reports that, through the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), it was called to act in the investigation. During a ceremony in Santa Catarina, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asked for a minute of silence for the victims.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who was at an event in Vitória, is now on his way to Vinhedo to follow the rescue operation.

The Superintendence of Technical-Scientific Police, the Civil and Military Police are mobilized to rescue the victims. Teams from the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) and those responsible for collecting bodies were also sent to reinforce the work. Teams from the Hospital das Clínicas da Unicamp and the Hospital Estadual de Sumaré.