Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 15:12

The head of the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa), Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, stated this Sunday, 11, that the aircraft that crashed with 62 people in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, had 100% of the data recovered and preserved, which could help identify the reason for the tragedy.

According to him, the experts obtained the contents of the voice and data recorders from the plane’s black boxes. “This morning we were 100% successful in obtaining the voice and data information that corresponds to the moments leading up to this tragic event,” said the brigadier at a press conference, in front of the Recanto Florido condominium, where the plane crashed.

According to Brigadier Moreno, this is the first phase of the forensic analysis of the black boxes, but the work will continue in the Cenipa flight data analysis and extraction laboratories in Brasília. “The data was obtained and validated, and now we await the continuation of the investigation by our technicians who will work on transforming this enormous amount of data into information for society,” he said. Another piece of information confirmed by the agency is that there was no communication from the aircraft to control agencies that there would be an emergency during the flight plan.

Moreno also confirmed that members of the Office of Investigations and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), a French agency that investigates air accidents and is similar to CENIPA in that country, are assisting in the investigation of the accident. “In accordance with international protocols to which Brazil is a signatory, we have the duty to invite the country responsible for the design and manufacture of the aircraft to participate in the investigation, which also brought technicians from ATR, the manufacturing company, here, who are interacting with our investigation. Canadian investigation authorities, which is the country of the manufacturing company and engine projects, should also arrive.”

The next phase of the investigation by Cenipa, according to the air brigadier, will be the removal of the two engines, which will be taken to the IV Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents, in Campo de Marte, in the capital of São Paulo. The engines will be analyzed to determine whether the equipment was developing power at the time of impact.

Representatives from ATR, the aircraft manufacturer, are also expected in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, to monitor the removal of the engines. This is the plane crash with the highest number of victims on Brazilian soil since 2007.

The French Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Agency (BEA) was also responsible for investigating the causes of the 2009 AirFrance disaster on a flight between Rio and Paris. On June 1, 2009, the AirFrance plane took off from Rio de Janeiro with 216 passengers and 12 crew members, bound for Paris. Among the victims, 58 were Brazilian.