A plane has crashed Monday in the Toronto Pearson International AirportCanada, what has caused the intervention of emergency and police services, according to CTV News, citing the local police. For now, Do not regret fatalitiesbut there are at least Eight people injured.

In depth

The Pearson de Toronto International Airport, the most important in Canada and one of the busiest in North America, indicated in its social networks that “All passengers and crew are located” and that emergency teams are working in the area. The images broadcast by television chains such as the CNN show the setting aircraft in the middle of the track, surrounded by snow.

For their part, emergency teams said they are taking care of eight occupants of the plane, from Mineapolis (USA), although initially it has not been reported on their status. Half an hour after the accident, The local police revealed that most of the occupants of the aircraft, whose destination was Toronto, They had been evacuated from the plane.

Update: At least 8 injured After Delta Planet Crash Landed in Toronto – CP24 pic.twitter.com/bfiq0R6BVD – BNO News (@Bnonews) February 17, 2025

More details

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident during the landing of a Delta Airlines plane that came from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. The status of all passengers and crew has been counted, “they have indicated from their social networks.

“There is a plane crash, but we do not know the circumstances at this time,” said Agent Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario. “I understand that most passengers are outside and without suffering damage, but we are still trying to make sure, So we continue in the place investigating, “he added.

Since last Thursday, Toronto has registered strong snow They have caused the cancellation of numerous flights and generalized delays at Pearson airport, although this Monday the weather conditions had improved.

Toronto Pearson Is Aware of An Incident Upon Landing Involve Delta Airlines Plane Arriving From Minneapolis. Emergency Teams Are Responding. All Passengers and Crew Are Accouted for. – Toronto Pearson (@Tortopearson) February 17, 2025