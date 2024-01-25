A plane has crashed in Belgorod, a Russian region bordering eastern Ukraine. We know that, there are images of that. What exactly happened and who did it (the Russians or the Ukrainians) is still completely unclear. This is often the case in this war, which is constantly shrouded in a fog of disinformation and in which everyone tells their own story.
#Plane #crash #Russia #shrouded #fog #war
Weather | A rare snowy winter in some places in the Helsinki region
This winter's highest Snow Depth in the capital region was measured at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport last weekend.Beginning year it has been...
Leave a Reply