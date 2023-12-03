Four people, including a deputy from the ruling Colorado Party, lost their lives this Saturday in Paraguay, after a small plane crashed to the ground in an area of ​​the municipality of Guayaibí, in the department of San Pedro (east), legislative and police sources reported.

The commander of the National Police of Paraguay, Commissioner Carlos Benítez, told the ABC TV channel, citing witness accounts, that Among the fatalities are deputy Walter Harms, his brother Carlos, the pilot and a fourth occupant.



Benítez clarified that it is information “basic” and “unofficial” that must be confirmed through “thorough” criminalistics and forensic work “that will take time.”

The small plane, a Cessna C172, may have collided with the top of a tree located on a private runway from where they planned to take off, the police chief added.

However, he pointed out that they must determine the causes of the incident and whether these first versions are true. Benítez explained that the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT).

The device had departed this Saturday morning from the Silvio Pettirossi airport (which serves Asunción) at 11:38 local time (14:30 GMT) and landed in Guayaibí around noon.



Media images showed the plane’s fuselage engulfed in flames and it is known that Many locals rushed to the scene of the accident trying to rescue the occupants.

From the scene of the accident, prosecutor Rusbel Benítez explained to the C9N channel that The four deceased have not been “officially” identified. The official indicated that the transfer of the bodies to Asunción, the country’s capital, was ordered. After learning of the fact, the president of Paraguay, Santiago Pela, stated in his account on the social network

Previously, the country’s vice president, Pedro Alliana, published in

For his part, the head of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay, Raúl Latorre, regretted the early departure of his colleague. In a statement, the Lower House confirmed that Harms was beginning his third constitutional term as a deputy.

Last August it was learned that the legislator from the department of Itapúa was elected president of the Paraguayan delegation to the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur), made up of nine senators and the same number of deputies. Also on August 4, Harms reported that the US Government canceled his visa, that of his wife (who recently died) and his children, a decision that he described as “sovereign.”

