Sonu Jaiswal was one of the passengers of the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed with 72 people on board, all of whom are reported to have died even if not all the bodies have been recovered. The aircraft crashed in Nepal and shortly before the impact Jaiswal had started a Facebook live. The video shows Jaiswal himself and other passengers in a moment of the flight, which in a few seconds would turn into a tragedy, with the impact on the ground and the subsequent fire.

At the moment, the authenticity of the video could not be directly verified. But the Guardian claims that Jaiswal, the author of the video, was recognized by a very close friend, along with the voices of four other men heard in the clip. The agency AFP extensionalso collected the testimony of Jaiswal’s cousin. The woman confirmed that she followed the Facebook live until it stopped: “Sonu was live-she said-The live stream showed Sonu and her friends euphoric but suddenly flames appeared and the video it got stuck”.

This is actually what happens in the video: the boy shoots out the window, you can see the houses below, the plane is landing. Then all of a sudden everything becomes frantic and within seconds the lens of the phone returns to fire. To this video, shared by a user on Twitter, the amateur shot of the plane that suddenly and dangerously veers during its descent was added in the final part.

According to the ailineswifi.com database, the Yeti Airlines company that owned the plane that crashed in Nepal does not offer wi-fi to its passengers. So the boy who filmed the video was using the data network of his telephone operator.



