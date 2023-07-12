Africa

At an airport in Somalia, a plane malfunctioned during flight, was forced to make an emergency landing and ended up skidding on the runway, jamming into the safety barriers. There were 34 people on board, of which only one suffered minor injuries. The maneuver was recorded in impressive video by a surveillance camera. The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon during a domestic flight between Garowe and Mogadishu. The aircraft encountered technical problems which resulted in a loss of energy, forcing it to make an emergency landing on the nearest runway of Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu. The images show the plane touching down and skidding due to speed. En route, the fuselage sustained damage and the aircraft continued to strike the containment barriers before coming to rest. There were no serious injuries to the passengers, but some of them were transferred to a medical center for tests. Hella Airlines is a Somali airline that operates domestic and international flights from several cities, including Mogadishu, Nairobi, Garowe, Bosaso and Kismayo.



01:40