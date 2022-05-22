France.- At least five people lost their lives, four of them belonging to the same family. This after the plane in which they were traveling crashed in eastern France.

According to what was reported by French media, the accident took place in a place known as Adrets, in Belledonne near the town of Lyons.

The first to notice the event were residents of the town at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time, when they saw the cloud of smoke and flames coming out of a wooded area.

It was detailed that the plane was from a tourism agency and belonged to a local airfield.

The cause of the accident is currently being investigated. The aircraft would have been totally destroyed due to the impact and the flames that broke out after it.