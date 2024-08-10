One of the biggest air accidents recorded in Brazil occurred this Friday, August 9, when a plane with 61 people on board crashed in a residential area in the Brazilian municipality of Vinhedo, in the state of São Paulo.

As can be seen in some videos shared on social networks, the device, from the Voepass airlinefell vertically, spinning around itself, until it crashed into an area of ​​vegetation within a residential development, near a house.

Among the regrettable ones lossesthe story of three people who missed their flight and managed to save their lives became known. In fact, Adriano Assis was interviewed by a local media outlet and said that after learning what had happened, he hugged the airline employee who prevented him from flying.

In the accident There were no survivors, Of the 61 occupants of the plane, 57 were passengers and 4 were crew members, according to Brazilian authorities.

Initially, authorities said there were 62 passengers on the flight, but hours later the airline corrected the information, lowering the death toll to 61, according to the director of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), Luiz Ricardo de Souza, at a press conference in Brasilia.

In light of the situation, several countries have expressed their condolencesCuba, Panama and Argentina sent heartfelt messages to the families and friends of the victims.

‘I even argued with him, but in the end that was what saved my life’, the story of Adriano Assis

Adriano Assis was one of the passengers who was going to travel on the Flight between Cascavel and São Paulo. However, due to the twists of fate could not board on time and they did not allow him to go up.

“When I arrived at the airport I was waiting for my flight, but the arrivals and departures board and the microphones were not indicating anything. There was no one at the VoePass counter either.“Adriano Assis told Globo TV.

A VoePass employee told me that I was not going to board any more because there was less than an hour left until departure.

And he added: “Around 10.40 – he continued – a VoePass employee told me that I was not going to board anymore because There was less than an hour left for the exit. I even argued with him, but in the end that was what saved my life.”

After hearing the tragic news, Assis hugged the airline employee who prevented him from flying: “He was just doing his job.”

As also reported in local media The State of S. Paulo, He was able to call his family to confirm that he was safe and sound.

🇧🇷 | Adriano Assis is the passenger who was unable to board the flight that crashed this Friday in Vinhedo, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was able to call his family to confirm that he was safe and sound, according to local media O Estado de S. Paulo. The Police… pic.twitter.com/L5wZqXRXHZ — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) August 10, 2024

I was born again

Two other people, whose names are not known, told the local news portal CGN who were unable to board the plane because they got lost at the airport, a situation that also saved their lives.

“I was born again“one of them told the aforementioned media.

A fall 80 kilometers from the destination

The aircraft, a twin-engine ATR-72-500 model, crashed shortly before 1:25 p.m. local time (4:25 p.m. GMT), when He had about 80 kilometers left to reach Guarulhos airport, his destination.

The plane was flying at about 3,500 meters of altitude and crashed in about a minuteaccording to data from the specialized website Flightradar.

The accident triggered a fire that has since been extinguished, although firefighters continued working hours later to cool the fuselage.

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) and the Federal Police have opened separate investigations to determine the causes of the accident.

Investigators have already located the plane’s black boxes, according to Cenipa. According to Flightradar, the plane had made two more flights on Friday morning before the crash.

🇧🇷 | URGENT: A Voepass flight bound for São Paulo, in southern Brazil, crashed north of the city with 62 passengers. pic.twitter.com/hwurhVq71b — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) August 9, 2024

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News from EL TIEMPO

*With information from the international agency EFE

