There were 61 people on board the twin-engine ATR-72 plane that crashed in Brazil

A twin-engine ATR-72 passenger plane crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, killing 61 people.

The aircraft took off from the city of Cascavel in the state of Parana and was heading to Guarulhos. The plane was in good condition, as it was cleared for flights. However, contact with it was soon lost, and it did not send a distress signal.

According to flight monitoring, a minute before the crash the plane was at an altitude of about 5.2 thousand meters.

Three days of mourning declared in Brazil

There were four crew members and 57 passengers on board, all of whom died.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared three days of mourning in the country in connection with the plane crash.

About ten people were saved after missing their flight

About ten passengers were not allowed to board the crashed plane because they mixed up the airlines. They arrived late for the flight, but an airline employee did not allow them to fly. This saved them from death.

“He saved my life,” said the young man who missed the flight.

Icing could have been the cause of the plane crash

According to James Waterhouse, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo and an expert in aviation technology, the plane’s crash could have been caused by icing.

In the published video footage [авиакатастрофы] a case of flat spin is clearly visible. One of the reasons for this is that the plane was crossing a zone of severe icing James WaterhouseProfessor at the University of Sao Paulo

As the expert explained, the planes have an anti-icing system, but the ice could have formed so quickly that the pilot did not have time to take the necessary actions.