The miraculous story of a daughter saved by her father: he had asked her not to go on the flight that crashed in Brazil where 62 people died

In a dramatic twist of fate, Juliana Chiumentoa Brazilian doctor, survived the recent plane crash in Brazil, thanks to a last-minute decision. The flight she was supposed to take, Voepass Linhas Aéreas flight 2283, crashed shortly before reaching Guarulhos airport in São Paulo, killing all 62 people on board.

Juliana Chiumento Miraculously Saved From Plane Crash in Brazil: Her Father Asks Her Not to Leave

Juliana, who was about to board the plane from Cascavel, in the state of Paraná, changed her plans at her father’s request, Altermir Closure. A simple audio message, in which her father asked her to postpone the flight so they could spend more time together, proved providential.

“Daughter, spend some more time with your father here. And she said she would try to reschedule her trip for Saturday. I pray for my children every day.”

That decision, dictated by a father’s intuition, saved Juliana’s life. The plane on which she was supposed to travel crashed in Vineyardnear Sao Paulo, exploding in a residential area after a dizzying fall of 4,000 meters in just one minute. All passengers and crew were killed.

Juliana’s mind is blown by the joy of being alive and the loss of friends who were on that doomed flight. They were supposed to continue together to Rio de Janeiro, but tragic fate changed the course of events. The accident has deeply shocked the entire nation. It is the worst air disaster in Brazil since the 2007 TAM flight tragedy, which cost the lives of 199 people at Congonhas airport.

According to the airline, the plane had taken off without any restrictions, with all systems working properly and the crew having the necessary qualifications. However, after a seemingly uneventful flight of 1 hour and 35 minutes, the aircraft suddenly made a sharp turn and crashed. Experts believe that the main cause of the disaster was a stalltechnical situation that influences the aerodynamics of the aircraft.

While Brazil mourns the victims of this tragedy, the story of the doctor who narrowly survived continues to resonate as a miracle, one of those rare cases in which a change of plan can truly make the difference between life and death.

Read also: Passenger plane crashes, could be a massacre: long column of smoke spotted