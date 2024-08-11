Home World

The plane belonging to the airline VoePass crashed in the small town of Vinhedo on Friday. © Andre Penner/AP/dpa

A plane crashes, killing all 62 passengers. Ice on the wings may have played a role. The investigators are relying on the analysis of the so-called black box.

Vinhedo/Brasília – After the crash of a passenger plane in which 62 people died, investigators are evaluating the flight data recorder and the voice recorder. Both devices – the so-called black box – were opened, as can be seen in a video from the Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents (Cenipa). The orange devices are intended to provide information about the cause of the tragedy near the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo. They were taken to the Cenipa laboratory in the capital Brasília for data analysis, it was reported.

The flight-related activities, the operating environment and human factors are now being investigated, as well as a study of the components and systems, as reported by the local news portal “G1”. The Cenipa plans to present a preliminary report on the crash within 30 days.

The plane belonging to the airline VoePass – an ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft – crashed into a residential area of ​​the small town of Vinhedo shortly before reaching its destination on Friday afternoon (local time) on a flight from Cascavel in the state of Paraná to São Paulo. All 58 passengers and four crew members were killed – there were no injuries on the ground. Data from the Flightradar 24 platform suggest that the plane dropped almost 4,000 meters in altitude in less than a minute. Video footage showed the plane spinning in the air before it crashed into the property of a residential building and exploded.

According to the fire department, all bodies had been recovered by Saturday evening (local time) – almost 30 hours after the accident. According to a “G1” report, the victims included a father and his three-year-old daughter who wanted to spend Father’s Day together, which was celebrated in Brazil on Sunday, as well as doctors, business people and professors.

Warnings of severe weather and ice formation at the crash site

According to the Cenipa director, environmental and technical factors as well as possible human error are being investigated. According to the Flightradar 24 platform, meteorological reports for the period around the accident indicate turbulence, thunderstorms and icing in the area.

Experts are investigating the possible cause of the accident as being ice formation on the wings – this turns an aircraft into “a stone without lift,” wrote the Brazilian news portal UOL. According to the report, there was a warning about ice formation at the site of the crash. The managing director of VoePass, Eduardo Busch, also did not rule out the possibility that ice could have accumulated on the wings. However, the pilots were experienced and the aircraft took off with functioning systems. “The aircraft was 100 percent operational at the time of takeoff,” said Busch. According to other experts, several causes could have led to the crash.

One of the deadliest accidents in Brazilian aviation history

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ordered three days of national mourning. According to media reports, the accident is one of the deadliest in the history of Brazilian aviation. In 2007, a plane belonging to the TAM airline overshot the runway at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo and crashed into a gas station – 199 people were killed.

Many also remember the crash on November 28, 2016, when the plane of the Brazilian football club Chapecoense crashed in Colombia on its way to Medellín for the first leg of the final of the Copa Sudamericana, the South American Cup. 71 people were killed, including almost all of the players, as well as support staff, coaches and journalists traveling with them. Six passengers survived.

The plane that crashed on Friday was an ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft belonging to the French-Italian consortium Avions de Transport Régional. In January 2023, 72 passengers, including four crew members, were killed when an ATR 72-500 crashed while approaching Pokhara airport in Nepal. dpa