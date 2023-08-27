A US Army plane crashed on a northern Australian island on Sunday, August 27. Three Marines were killed and five seriously injured, the US Marine Corps said in a statement. The team was in the midst of multinational training using the aircraft known as the Osprey, which has been involved in other deadly crashes in recent years.

There were a total of 23 people on board. Three died and five others were injured, and they are in serious condition. They have been transferred to the Royal Darwin Hospital, the Marine Corps press release specifies.

Rescue operations continue to care for the other injured and are especially delicate due to the isolation of the island, which is 60 kilometers north of the Australian coast.

“Recovery work is ongoing,” the statement said, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

“We recognize that this is a terrible incident,” Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said, adding that “the Northern Territory government stands ready to offer whatever help is needed.”

joint military exercise

The vehicle was participating in maneuvers of the multinational army training known as “Predators Run”, which involves armies from the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. Only the vehicle carrying the Americans was affected.

“Initial reports suggest that the incident only involved US defense forces personnel,” said Anthony Norman Albanese, Australia’s prime minister.

“Our focus as a government and as a department of defense is very focused on the incident response and making sure that full support and assistance is provided at this difficult time,” he added.

Soldiers load boxes of relief items onto a US V-22 Osprey aircraft at Lal-lo airport in the Cagayan province of the northern Philippines on August 3, 2023. via REUTERS – POOL

Melville, an indigenous land of about 1,000 inhabitants, is part of the Tiwi Islands which, together with Darwin, an Australian mainland city, are the center of this military exercise in which 2,500 Americans are participating. The air, sea and land operation was planned to end on September 7, after 12 days of duration.

In recent years, the US military has increased its presence in the Asia-Pacific region to counter the influence of China.

controversial military vehicle

The engines on the tip of Osprey aircraft pivot and switch to helicopter mode for takeoff, but can also be put into airplane mode to go faster. Despite its versatility, in recent years there have been several fatal accidents with this vehicle.

In 2022, four US Marines were killed in Norway during NATO operations, when their V-22B Osprey crashed.

In 2017, a US Army Osprey crashed into a ship during joint military drills with Australia, killing three.

In April 2000, 19 Marines were killed when another Osprey crashed during a military exercise in Arizona, USA.

However, there have also been accidents with other aircraft in this type of joint training. For example, last July, the United States was participating in an overnight multinational military exercise when four Australians were killed in a helicopter crash off the Australian coast.

With AFP and AP