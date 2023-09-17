Passengers were tourists who traveled to fish in the Barcelos region, in the interior of the State; it was raining at the time of the accident

The crash of a small plane this Saturday (September 16) left 14 people dead in the municipality of Barcelos, in the interior of Amazonas. According to the State government, 12 were tourists from Brasília – all men – who went fishing in the region. There were also 2 other crew members.

The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (União Brasil) lamented the deaths. “Our teams are working from the outset to provide the necessary support. To family and friends, my solidarity and prayers”he said, on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

[shorcode-newsletter]

The plane, an EMB-110 Bandeirante, departed from Manaus (AM) towards Barcelos. It was raining at the time of the accident. “He [o piloto] It must have touched the ground in a muddy part and the necessary conditions were not there. In theory, it was a failed landing”said Wilson Lima.

In the early evening, the State government said that it had already completed the removal of the bodies, which will be kept in the gymnasium of a local school for recognition.

On its social networks, the Manaus Aerotaxiowner of the plane, he said that the safety of passengers and crew is a priority for the company. “We are certain that the aircraft and crew involved in the accident met all the requirements of the civil aviation authority necessary for airworthiness”.

The air taxi company also stated that it is committed to clarifying the accident and asked “respect for the privacy of those involved”.