The authorities are at the scene.
Three people were injured. The Firefighters are addressing the situation on the M-40.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
In the morning hours of this Friday, December 1, A helicopter fell in the middle of the M-40 ring road in Madrid, Spain.
Although the causes of the accident are unknown, it is known that the events occurred within the framework of the aviation fair European Rotors.
The authorities reported that the two occupants are injuredalthough none of them serious.
One was able to walk out before the police arrived. Firefighters and the other passenger had to wait for professional help.
DOWN HELICOPTER
An aircraft crashed on a highway in Madrid, Spain. Apparently there are only three injured, the two occupants of the ship and the driver in which they landed.
📽 – Courtesy#1Dec pic.twitter.com/7ZZhibNVxO
— 800 News (@800Noticias_) December 1, 2023
However, there is a third injured: a driver of a vehicle that was on the road at the time of the accident.
Several fire crews from the Madrid City Council and the Samur emergency services-Civil Protection.
There is a third slightly injured with small cuts, the driver of a vehicle that was traveling on M40.
Right now @FirefightersMad carries out risk control after verifying that there is no fuel spill. ⤵️⤵️⤵️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VpsgddkbVv
— Emergencies Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) December 1, 2023
While, The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has cut one lane in each direction of the M-40 in the area of the accident to facilitate the work of the emergency services, but it has not interrupted traffic on this road, which, however, is proving complicated, with significant traffic delays.
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
*With information from EFE.
More news in EL TIEMPO
