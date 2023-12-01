In the morning hours of this Friday, December 1, A helicopter fell in the middle of the M-40 ring road in Madrid, Spain.

Although the causes of the accident are unknown, it is known that the events occurred within the framework of the aviation fair European Rotors.

The authorities reported that the two occupants are injuredalthough none of them serious.

One was able to walk out before the police arrived. Firefighters and the other passenger had to wait for professional help.

However, there is a third injured: a driver of a vehicle that was on the road at the time of the accident.

Several fire crews from the Madrid City Council and the Samur emergency services-Civil Protection.

While, The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has cut one lane in each direction of the M-40 in the area of ​​the accident to facilitate the work of the emergency services, but it has not interrupted traffic on this road, which, however, is proving complicated, with significant traffic delays.

*With information from EFE.

