Plane crash | A fisherman tried to save the pilots of a plane that crashed into a lake at the risk of his own life – got a surprising job offer and was rewarded as a hero

Tanzanian Majaliwa Jackson did everything he could to save the pilots of the plane that crashed into Lake Victoria. At the same time, he almost died himself.

On Sunday 19 people died in a plane crash in Lake Victoria, and the man who tried to save them has now become a hero. Local fisherman Majaliwa Jackson tried to save the pilots of the plane from Dar es Salaam from the lake at the risk of his own life.

Read more: At least 19 dead after plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Jackson, who is still in hospital, says for the BBCthat he panicked when he saw a passenger plane approach from a different direction and then crash into a Tanzanian lake.

Jackson immediately rushed to the scene with three other fishermen, helped open the back door of the plane, and then helped the passengers sitting in the back to exit the plane.

Passengers after helping, Jackson moved to the front of the plane and dived into the water. According to the BBC, he and one of the plane’s pilots communicated with each other by showing various signs through the cockpit window.

“He instructed me to break the window. I came out of the water and asked the airport security team that had arrived if they had any tools I could use to break the windscreen,” Jackson told the BBC.

An ax was handed to Jackson, but he was stopped by an official who told him not to break the window.

“He said they were already in contact with the pilots and there was no water leaking into the cockpit,” says Jackson.

However, Jackson decided to dive down to the cockpit again to wave goodbye to the pilot. However, according to Jackson, the pilot had implied that he needed help.

“He showed me the emergency exit of the cockpit. I swam back up, took a rope and tied it to the door and tried to pull it with the help of the boats, but the rope broke, hit me in the face and knocked me unconscious. The next thing I realized I was in the hospital,” Jackson recounts the events at the lake.

See also Cádiz - Granada live: LaLiga Santander, today, live The victims of the plane crash were remembered on Monday in the city of Bukoba.

The plane Of the 43 passengers and crew members, 24 eventually survived. Both pilots perished, along with 17 other people. However, Jackson’s heroic work was spectacularly noted in Tanzania.

According to the BBC, Jackson was declared a hero in his home country and was given one million Tanzanian shillings as a thank you for his heroic work. The amount corresponds to approximately 430 euros.

In addition to the prize money, Jackson was offered a job at a local emergency department.