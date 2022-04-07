Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- When I tried land on a runway located at the exit of the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, a light aircraft suffered a mechanical failure which caused him to go off the track and will catch fire.

It is a Cessna 340, with registration XB-GHU, which was left next to farmland where it was affected by the flames.

According to the information collected on the spot, around 6:00 p.m. the emergency numbers reported the crash of a plane in an agricultural packaging located in the vicinity of Guayparime, in the municipality of Guasave.

Firefighters from the neighboring municipality requested the support of their counterparts from Ahome due to the proximity, since the Juan José Ríos base was not operational.

On the way they confirmed that it was not a crash, but the aircraft fire. However, when they moved to the aforementioned site, the swallowers were unable to locate him, and when they asked for a report on the situation, they were told that it had already been controlled.

It wasn’t until minutes later that they were provided with the correct location, which was a known air club located just outside the city of Los Mochisa few meters from the entrance junction to Libramiento Lateral 18, heading from south to north.

There it transpired that the The pilot of the aircraft was trying to land on the runway when he had landing gear problems.which caused the light aircraft to go off the runway and fall on one of the wings, causing a fuel spill and subsequent fire.

Realizing the situation, workers from an adjoining packinghouse immediately approached to help and put out the flames. Luckily there were none injured people.

Once the situation was under control, authorities from Aeronautics, Civil Protection Firefighters and the Army arrived, who supervised the maneuvers to tow the Cessna with the help of a truck.