The 367 passengers and 12 crew on board were evacuated; there is still no information about injuries

A Japan Airlines plane, model Airbus A350, caught fire when landing at Haneda airport, in Tokyo (Japan), this Tuesday (2 January 2024). The 367 passengers and 12 crew on board were evacuated. There is still no information about injuries.

Images broadcast live by Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed the plane in flames after skidding off the runway.

According to the newspaper Japan Times, there was a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft while landing at Tokyo airport. The Coast Guard plane had 6 people on board. According to the Japanese newspaper, one was injured. There is no information about the status of the other 5.

Haneda airport was closed after the incident and, as of this writing, had not reopened.

Watch the videos shared on social media:

Here's what's left of the Airbus A350 in Haneda Airport. pic.twitter.com/F3kWFC4kOD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2024

Video footage from the inside of the Japan Airlines flight that collided with a smaller plane on the tarmac at Haneda Airport has emerged. pic.twitter.com/JerBVg8t9t — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2024

Japan Airlines flight JL516, an Airbus A350-941, collided with a Coast Guard plane at Haneda Airport:pic.twitter.com/60DlACUDJc — Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) January 2, 2024

🚨 JAPAN: COLLISION CAUSED PLANE TO BURST INTO FLAMES Japan Airlines Flight 516 reportedly collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on the tarmac and then burst into flames at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. All passengers were reportedly evacuated, however 5 crew members are still… https://t.co/3Cism7d1fc pic.twitter.com/RJkrubfSF9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 2, 2024