The small plane in which he traveled governor of Baja California Sur, Víctor Manuel Castro Cosíosuffered a accident due to a failure during the night of yesterday, Wednesday, June 19. Fortunately, the state president and his companions were unharmed.

The above was reported in the early hours of this Thursday by its press office through social networks, where it was confirmed that The governor’s health status is stable. Likewise, both the president’s chief of staff, Omar Castro Cota, and the pilot of the aircraft, were unharmed.

“We inform that the Governor of the State is in good health after having suffered a aircraft accident in which he was traveling. The incident occurred during the night of this Wednesday, and fortunately, the Governor, the head of the executive office, and the pilot were unharmed,” the statement mentioned.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the governor of Baja California Sur arrived at Peace after a work tour in Mulegé, to supervise the progress of the new Santa Rosalía hospital.

“Immediately after the accident, the Governor was taken to his home, after confirming that his state of health is stable and does not present any complications,” the report adds.

Although no further details were given about the failure presented by the small plane and that caused the accident, the press office indicated that it will continue to report any news in this regard.