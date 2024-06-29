“112”: in Yekaterinburg, a plane with passengers went off the runway

A Russian plane with passengers on board has skidded off the runway in a Russian city, according to Telegram– channel “112”.

It is specified that the incident occurred at the Yekaterinburg airport. The flight arrived from Tobolsk and after landing rolled beyond the runway by 10 meters. There were no casualties.

The passengers were removed from the plane and taken to the airport building. Investigators began to check the incident.

Earlier in Antalya, Turkey, Russians trapped in a stuffy plane were caught on video. It is specified that there are 200 Russians on board the plane. It is known that two adults and a child lost consciousness due to the heat.