A plane carrying 62 people crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in the state of Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday, local television station Globo News reported.

The G1 news website said the ATR-72, operated by Voepass Linhas Areas, was en route from Cascavel in Parana state to Guarulhos in Sao Paulo.

The Sao Paulo state fire brigade confirmed on social media that a plane crashed in Vinhedo, and that it had sent seven crews to the accident area.

A video clip, circulated on social media, showed what appeared to be the plane falling into a group of trees, followed by a large column of black smoke.