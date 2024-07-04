On June 12, an Airbus 320 of the Egyptian company Sky Vision experienced moments of terror due to the sudden death of the commander Hassan Youssef Adas. The pilot died in the cockpit during the flight from Cairo to Taif, leaving the co-pilot to handle the emergency situation.

The second pilot took control of the plane and announced the shocking news to passengers, causing panic and illness on board. The decision to inform passengers, rather than maintaining discretion to avoid reckless reactions, has generated controversy among industry experts. However, the mandatory presence of two pilots on board allowed the emergency to be handled properly and the plane to make an emergency landing at Jeddah airport.

Antonio Bordonian expert in the sector, to the daily newspaper The print explained that the death of a pilot in flight is a rare event, but possible, and that even illnesses or pathologies such as gastroenteritis can put flight safety at risk. In his book Sick Pilots reports that 53 cases of pilots dying at the controls have been recorded since 1950. The number may be underestimated due to the lack of on-board recorders before the 1960s.

The incident has raised questions about flight safety and crew training to deal with emergency situations. It is essential to ensure that pilots are adequately prepared to handle any eventuality to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. Psychological counseling, stress management, and ongoing refresher courses must be a priority in the training of those who hold a control column on which the lives of thousands of people depend.

Terror on board the Egyptian airline flight Sky Vision luckily it will remain just an anecdote to tell friends and acquaintances.

