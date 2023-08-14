Home page politics

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has to interrupt her trip to Australia. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

It was only in May that the foreign minister was stranded in Qatar because of a wheel defect on a government airbus. Now she has to interrupt her trip to Australia because of a mechanical problem.

Abu Dhabi – Another plane breakdown for Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: After a stopover to refuel in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the Green politician had to cancel her flight to a week-long trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji early in the morning.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said on board: “Due to a mechanical problem, we have to return to Abu Dhabi for safety reasons. The options for further travel planning are currently being clarified.”

Not the first mishap

The machine was still in the air at around 4:30 a.m. local time (2:30 a.m. CEST) with Baerbock and her delegation on board. In order to be able to land safely in Abu Dhabi, fuel first had to be drained. The flight captain had previously informed over the on-board loudspeaker that there were problems retracting the landing flaps. The plane was scheduled to land in Abu Dhabi around 5:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. CEST). Baerbock left for a week-long trip to the Pacific region on Sunday.

It is not the first time that the Secretary of State has been delayed on her travels. It was not until mid-May that Baerbock was stranded in Doha in the desert emirate of Qatar due to tire damage on her government Airbus and had to involuntarily extend her trip to the Gulf region.

Government members fly line

But other members of the government have also had to put up with unscheduled stays due to breakdowns on a machine used by the Bundeswehr’s flight readiness service. For example, the Air Force Airbus “Konrad Adenauer” had to turn back in November 2018 with the then Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the then Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) on board on the way to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Among other things, the radio system was paralyzed. Both flew line to Argentina.

The pilots of the government plane “Konrad Adenauer” drain fuel in a controlled manner. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

In October 2018, rodents nibbled important cables of the “Adenauer” during a stop in Indonesia. At that time, Scholz returned by scheduled flight from the International Monetary Fund meeting. In December 2016, then Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) got stranded on her way to Mali. Because of a computer problem with her A340 in the Nigerian capital Abuja, she had to stay there overnight. dpa