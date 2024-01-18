For many passengers, traveling by plane makes them afraid because they imagine that they may face some tragic event in the air. Although the percentages of successful flights are high, incidents do occur, some very striking, such as the flight bound for the United States that had to return to Tokyo, Japan after a man bit one of the flight attendants.

According to information published by Japanese media, A passenger plane bound for Seattle returned to a Tokyo airport after A drunk passenger attacked one of the flight attendants. “While flying over the Pacific Ocean, a highly intoxicated passenger bit the arm of a cabin attendant, causing the plane to return to Haneda Airport in Tokyo,” he told NBCNews a spokesperson for All Nippon Airways.

Flight ANA 118 took off at 9:24 PM last Tuesday and was due to arrive at its destination in the US ten hours later. However, at 12:26 AM, after three hours of travel, he had to return to his point of origin.

According to the authorities, The perpetrator, a 55-year-old American citizen, was handed over to police on assault charges.. In turn, the Japanese media Asahi Shimbunshared that the flight attendant is safe and only suffered minor injuries.

What happens if the crew is attacked during a flight?

Unfortunately There are many examples of passengers with bad behavior while on a flight. In fact, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has received more than 5,000 complaints about the actions of airline customers.

Bad behavior during a flight is punished.

According to the American AARP foundation, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, Air travel and airport incidents increased, Therefore, the agency in charge of the area in the North American country adopted a policy of zero tolerance and these are some of the consequences that can be faced if a conflict arises: