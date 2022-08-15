Erwin Planck was active in the resistance and was killed by the Nazis. What might have happened to his father? How was the relationship between the two? On the circumstances of a literary approach.

EIt must have been the mid-eighties, I was eleven or twelve years old. To this day I can still see my father sitting at his desk with some yellowed newspaper clippings from the Frankfurter Allgemeine in front of him. They were from 1973, from the “Letters to the editors” section, and the point was that the old German two-mark coin had recently been withdrawn from circulation. Supposedly for reasons of fraud, because cigarette machines had been paid for with foreign coins instead of the two marks. Now the coin had been changed, and the most striking thing about it was that the profile of Max Planck no longer adorned the back, but the portraits of Konrad Adenauer or Theodor Heuss.

My father wasn’t interested in coins. He was concerned with Max Planck and the discussion about his character. Because Max Planck is part of our family. My great-great-grandmother was Planck’s sister, actually half-sister, but of course we were always proud of this, albeit distant, relationship. My grandfather still corresponded with “Uncle Max”, I remember a letter with a large ink stain on it, which hung framed on my grandparents’ wall and made the Nobel Prize winner approachable to me as a child: “Sorry about the smudge!” Planck wrote under the Fleck commented.