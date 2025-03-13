Planas warns that the EU will react to wine tariffs: “We are not going to shake our pulse by defending our producers”

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, has advanced that the European Union and, therefore, Spain, will react if the Donald Trump government ends up imposing 200% tariffs on alcoholic beverages such as wine, as the US president said Thursday.

Planas urges to adopt “immediately” measures with “extreme firmness” in case of United States tariffs

Planas, before appearing in the Congress of Deputies, has valued Trump’s “threat” to “European food products, particularly wine, champagne and spirits.” “This is an ad, the facts are the important thing,” he assumed, because in recent weeks the White House swings have been clear about his tariff policy. “Tariffs and aluminum tariffs were announced, immediately the European Commission responded on behalf of the Member States imposing tariffs worth 8,000 million and initiating a consultation that will lead to apply to the beginning of April Supplementary tariffs worth 18,000 million. A total of 26,000 million euros, ”said Planas.

In the case of agri -food products, Spain sold more than 3,600 million euros to the US last year, of which more than 1,000 million was olive oil and 335 million, wine. “Our will is to speak, negotiate and understand each other, but we will not shake our pulse in defense of our producers if sanctions are imposed on European producers and, therefore, also Spaniards of wine, champagne and spirits,” he has listed.

“In these commercial wars nobody wins. Citizens do not win. President Von der Layen said, a tariff is a tax, ”said Planas. “We will always look for a solution, but in the face of threats, firmness. In the defense of our interests, of Spain and the EU ”. “I think this is not a good path, thinking with the cold head, that agri -food products are the subject of a commercial battle is bad because it affects families and the cost of life and when inflation raises citizens are not happy.”

Trump threatens the EU with 200% tariffs on wine and other alcoholic beverages



Planas has claimed “tranquility and serenity.” “The commission has reacted very well and if unfortunately we would have to respond the same,” he summarized.