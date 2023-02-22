The Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, has come out in defense of the food distribution sector one day after meeting with the Price Chain Observatory to address the inflation of the shopping basket, in a meeting that ended without proposals for new measures with which to cushion the escalation in shops. Planas has responded to the criticism of a part of the ministers of United We Can against distribution by insisting on his idea that supermarkets “are not making money” in this context.

Planas has reproached the ‘purple’ for the “thick qualifications” that he is pouring against the companies in the sector and their managers. “It is a matter of appreciation”, he has indicated to analyze the reality of prices. “Competition in Spain is very strong and citizens, just as in the elections, decide with a ballot, here they do it with a purchase ticket,” he stated. The minister has explained that the consumer has the possibility of choosing between different shops if he is not satisfied with the prices of his usual store. “Anyone who is not happy should go to another store or supermarket,” he said.

In addition, the head of Agriculture has acknowledged that he does not like the statements of Podemos either, charging against the companies and managers of the sector whom he described yesterday as “looters.” “It is unfair and unnecessary. From there to using thick qualifiers that do not coincide with reality, I personally do not agree, “he stressed.

The crossing of statements between the two government partners on account of the shopping basket has been maintained just 24 hours after a meeting that was called to be key to determining what actions to take from now on after the VAT reduction of a part of food, in force from January 1. The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has pulled from BOE (Official State Gazette) to indirectly remind Planas that the law establishes the possibility of intervening prices. Specifically, she does so in article 13 of the Retail Trade Law, which states: «The State (…) may set prices or margins (…) in the case of first-class products need or energy raw materials.

However, Minister Planas has already made it clear on several occasions that he is not willing to undertake any type of intervention in this regard. «If a cap is placed at the end of the food chain, what you achieve is that all the links, both the industry, but above all farmers, ranchers and fishermen, are the ones that are going to pay the price, they will pay for that reduction, for that reason the Law of the Food Chain is a step forward”, he explained. “Establishing a basic food basket does not seem like a model for an EU country to me, but another thing is that a store or supermarket can establish offers for the consumer, which, as long as it respects the law, seems more logical to me”, has indicated.

Planas has insisted that you have to be “patience” when examining the measures that have been put in place, such as the VAT reduction. And he rules out reducing this tax on meat and fish. “There are not 100 solutions. We saw which were the products with the highest consumption and those that had increased their price the most from October to December and it was decided to reduce VAT on products that already had the reduced rate of 4% and, in addition, the drop from 10% to 5%. VAT on oils, including olive oil, and pasta,” he explained.

Planas recalled that at yesterday’s meeting of the Food Chain Observatory, he asked the entire chain to reflect the reduction in costs that would already be taking place in consumer prices. “I received a positive response from everyone, but it is clear that inflation rises fast, but falls slowly,” he stressed. Until now, with food inflation of 15% compared to last year, increases in basic foods such as sugar (50%), oil (30%) or eggs (27%) have skyrocketed.

Waiting for the CPI for February

But for the moment there will be no more movements by the Government. There is not even a new meeting with the food sector scheduled for a few weeks. “The Observatory meets regularly, but the ministry has not yet summoned us for a new call, it has told us that it will do so if a new circumstance arises that requires another meeting,” confirmed Ignacio García-Magarzo, president of Asedas, the employer’s association of supermarkets.

This whole situation has outraged consumers. The Facua association gave a press conference on Tuesday in which it regretted that Minister Planas “has chosen to align himself with the interests of large companies that are inflating their margins.” His spokesperson Rubén Sánchez was blunt: “It is a joke that Planas announced again that he is going to monitor the evolution of prices.” According to his analysis, food has continued to rise in large chains despite the VAT reduction and they have even resorted to the CNMC to denounce eight large supermarkets.

«Faced with the ‘good’ speech with manufacturers and distribution chains of the socialist minister, the organization’s data shows that almost one in five foods have raised their prices compared to those they had at the end of December once the VAT reduction has been discounted. », recalled Facua.