03/05/2025



Updated at 6:32 p.m.





The Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, has urged the European Commission to adopt “immediately” and with “extreme firmness” response measures in case Trump confirms what for the moment is a threat on social networks and imposes tariffs of 25% to agricultural products. This was explained this morning during an informative breakfast with the agency Europa Pressduring which he also indicated that “discrete” contacts are already being given between the Member States and the European Union, which is the only one that has competitions in terms of trade, to study the measures to be taken.

In the event that these tariffs were imposed the impact on the Spanish field in general terms would be moderate, since just the 4.8% of our country’s agricultural exports go to the United States. However, for olive oil and wine it would be a hard blow, because of the 3.8 billion exported to that country in 2024, 1,013 million were oil and 335 million wine.

In anticipation that this happened, already in December of last year both sectors began to accelerate exports. At the same time, and as explained to ABC the Spanish Association of Olive Oils Industry and Commerce and Oil Oils and the Spanish Wine Federation, the sector already thinks to new markets as if necessary to replace the American. Precisely, Minister Planas has advocated this diversification, although he emphasizes that “the best tariff is the one that does not exist,” he says, in addition to questioning the reasons that have pushed Trump to launch that threat.

«There are those who talk about collection, creation of national markets different from imports or simply coercion measures. Of course, creating alternative markets in agri -food matters is practically impossible ». This statement is especially true in the case of olive oil and wine, because in both cases the United States does not have the capacity to meet their domestic demand. As explained to ABC sources from the oil and wine sector, inevitably that 25% tax at border He would have to move to American consumers, which would inevitably join the inflation that that country already suffers.