Until just a few days ago, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, fully trusted that food prices (which in March registered a rise of 16.5% compared to a year earlier according to INE data) They were “containing” as the weeks passed because they would begin to reflect “sooner rather than later” the drop in raw materials in international markets. Instead, a new setback has put an end to this hope: the drought.

The situation in the Spanish countryside is so serious due to the lack of water – there are areas of the country where not a single drop has fallen for 120 days – that the head of Agriculture has finally had to admit that now it is “very difficult” to know when it will occur that long-awaited drop in the price of food in the supermarket. “We monitor agricultural production and markets in Spain on a daily basis, but the drought is an additional factor that is also playing a role in this regard, so it is very difficult to make a forecast,” the minister said on a television program.

Despite this, Planas once again reiterated that the measures implemented in January (VAT reduction on certain foods and direct aid to farmers) have made it possible to “contain” inflation. «I am not talking about reduction at this time, I am talking about containment, but I continue to think the same, that the path of reducing the price of inputs, energy, the price of animal feed or fertilizers should lead us sooner rather than later to a reduction in the price of food,” he said.

In this new scenario, we must “fight to prevent temperatures from rising, but also to adapt,” stressed Planas, who stressed the importance of supporting the agricultural sector so that it can continue producing. For this they have direct aid from the Government (to date, 300 million euros, which the sector considers insufficient given the seriousness of the situation) and the flexibility of the Community Agrarian Policy (PAC) to adapt it to this context of drought.

«Having enough food, which is of good quality and at a reasonable price, is absolutely essential. That is why the sector must be supported at this time and that is why these relaxation measures that come together with measures in the field of agricultural insurance and others, “he said.