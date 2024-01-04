According to the Ministry of Justice, the guidelines should be published in February; The topic is the subject of public consultation

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, said on Wednesday (January 3, 2024) that the federal government will publish in February the national guidelines for the use of body cameras by the police. One public consultation on the topic opened in December and runs until January 26th.

“In February, we will publish the National Guidelines for the Use of Body Cameras by Police. Process with public consultation and built with the participation of police from all States, without exception. Ideologizing the debate on public security is not good for Brazil”, declared Cappelli in the X (formerly Twitter).

On Tuesday (January 2), the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), he said that body cameras used by PM-SP (São Paulo Military Police) do not help with citizen safety and that their management should not increase investments in equipment.

Read more:

According to the text of the public consultation, the national guidelines on the use of cameras by public security agents aim to: