O Planalto Palace will hold a conciliation meeting between IBAMA It is Petrobras on the afternoon of Tuesday (May 23, 2023). the minister Marina Silva (Environment) and Rodrigo Augustinepresident of the environmental institute, participate.

The meeting will also count on the presence of the minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) and must be mediated by Rui Costa (Casa Civil), according to the Power360. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), for the time being, will not participate.

Ibama’s refusal to Petrobras’ request to carry out a test drilling at sea, 179 km off the coast of Amapá, in the region of the Brazilian Equatorial Margin, should be discussed at the meeting. The objective of the state-owned company would be to check whether there is indeed oil in the area, which has been called the “new pre-salt”.

The case caused unease in the government. Minister Silveira was in favor of the release, but was defeated – at least for the time being.

Lula said on Monday (May 22) to find “difficult” that oil exploration near the mouth of the Amazon River causes environmental problems in the region. He stated that he will “to care” of the subject when he returns to Brazil (arrives in the early hours of Tuesday, May 23). He was in Japan to attend the G7 summit over the weekend.

“If exploring this oil poses problems for the Amazon, it will certainly not be explored. But I find it difficult, because it is 530 km away from the Amazon. But I can only know when I get there [no Brasil]“, declared Lula.

