Minister Paulo Pimenta came to Lula's defense and made a mistake when he said that the Brazilian government “since October 7th has condemned Hamas' terrorist attacks”; In reality, Planalto avoided criticizing Hamas on the day of the extremist group's attacks on Israel

The minister Paulo Pimentafrom the If with (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), reacted to the criticism received by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who had drawn an analogy between Israel's attacks on Hamas and Germany's Nazi policy that killed Jews at the behest of Adolf Hitler. The PT member was criticized by politicians, civil society entities and foreign authorities.

“The Israeli Defense Minister [Yoav Gallant] spreads fake news. Brazil has always, since October 7, condemned Hamas’ terrorist attacks in all forums.”wrote Pimenta on your profile on X (ex-Twitter).

Here is the message:

Planalto also released a statement about the episode. Said that Lula “since October 7th, he has condemned the terrorist acts of Hamas” and that the president “opposes a disproportionate reaction” of Israel's forces.

Both Minister Pimenta and Secom's note in defense of Lula make a formal error. On the day that Hamas attacked Israel by sea, land and air on October 7, 2023, despite the extremist group claiming responsibility for the episode, Lula avoided even mentioning the name of this faction.

On the 1st day, the PT member spoke about “terrorist attacks” and condemned the action, but didn't mention the Hamas group. Here is what Lula said:

“Brazil will spare no efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict, including when exercising the Presidency of the UN Security Council. I call on the international community to work to immediately resume negotiations that lead to a solution to the conflict that guarantees the existence of an economically viable Palestinian State, coexisting peacefully with Israel within safe borders for both sides,” published on your profile on X.

At that time, the president was in isolation after having undergone surgery on his eyelids and hip. On the 2nd day (October 8), he did not comment on the topic.

On the 3rd day (October 9), Lula discussed the rescue of Brazilians in Israel with ministers. It was the president's first official work meeting in 10 days.

He spoke via video conference with 4 ministers and 2 advisors in the morning.

The following participated in the meeting:

On the 4th day (October 10), Lula mourned the death of a Brazilian in Israel. On the same day, he spoke about the conflict between Hamas and Israel in a call with Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

On the 5th day (October 11), Lula cited the extremist group Hamas for the first time and asked them to release the Israeli children.

“Hamas must release Israeli children who were kidnapped from their families”, wrote the PT member on social media.

More recently, on January 23, the government, through a note from Itamaraty, stated that only a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could stop the escalation of hostility in Middle Eastern countries. He also says it is necessary to resume negotiations for the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

In the 250-word text, however, the government does not mention that it was Hamas who started the conflict on October 7 and that keepsTo date, more than 100 hostages have been captured on Israeli soil.

