Hours after the demonstration on the Esplanade of Ministries that asked, once again, for the impeachment of the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), a group of artists from Brasília made projections on Saturday night (June 19, 2021) on the Planalto Palace in memory of the 500,000 deaths mark by covid-19 in Brazil.

The intention, according to one of the organizers, was to show where the “command” comes from, which resulted in such a large number of victims of the disease.

The arts of Bruno Caramori, known as Mouth, and Gabriela Tornai they also illuminated walls at the National Library of Brasília and at the main bus station in the federal capital, located a few kilometers away from the seat of the Presidency of the Republic.

One of them reproduces a stylized version of the Brazilian flag, with the inscription “500 thousand lives” which usually reads “Ordem e Progresso” and small crosses in place of stars.

The organizers of these projections in public buildings in Brasília, linked to the collective let’s project, yielded to the power360 the images published in this post, authored by Ichiro Guerra.

“The projection comes with this possibility of us making a clean and relatively simple protest. There is no legislation against the emission of light”, said Caramori. Still, he reports the fear of “to be shot, to be expelled, to have the equipment seized or to be arrested”.

Due to fear of reprisals from the Planalto guard, action was swift. Renato Reyzek, Arthur Pessoa and Lanusa Queiroz also participated. Photographer Ichiro Guerra recorded the projections. The group used a small gasoline generator to turn on the light projector.

continue reading