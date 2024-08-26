Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 20:53

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, alongside President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, told leaders of the Chamber of Deputies on Monday, the 26th, that a “good solution” will be found for the imbroglio involving the parliamentary amendments. The government leadership is meeting with representatives of the Legislative Branch to discuss the matter after the Supreme Federal Court suspended part of the amendments and a new agreement on the issue, which displeased congressmen, was outlined.

“We are going to find a good solution for this issue that is being debated by the Supreme Federal Court. We already had a meeting last week. There is a joint dialogue group that involves the Executive, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate,” said Padilha at the opening of the meeting. Representatives from 19 groups, including party groups and other groups in the Chamber of Deputies, are participating in the agreement.

Padilha spoke of “building the best negotiated solution, valuing the role of each parliamentarian, because parliamentarians know the local reality very well, complying with the interpretation of the Constitution in relation to the execution of these resources”. He also mentioned that it is necessary to find a solution before the submission of the 2025 Budget Bill, which should occur by the end of this month, that is, by the end of this week.

Congressmen defend the parliamentary amendments on the grounds that they know their bases better than the federal government and, therefore, can decide where to use resources. The Executive is trying to regain control over the amendments so that it can promote more projects under Lula’s government program.

Padilha reiterated that the government has managed to approve all of its main projects since taking office in 2023. He stated that it would be better if there were more frequent meetings between leaders and the president. This is a recurring complaint from members of Congress – in his first term, Lula had the habit of meeting with deputies and senators regularly.

“If we could, we would meet with President Lula every week, so that he could see the army of generals that you have in the Chamber,” said Padilha. He said that the meeting should have been held between the end of June and the beginning of July, but that the municipal election calendar prevented it.

The two ministers most directly involved in the amendment dispute, however, did not participate in the meeting. Those who have represented Lula in discussions on the matter are Rui Costa (Civil House) and Jorge Messias (AGU).