Until just before 5 pm this Christmas Eve, there is no indication that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will maintain the tradition of using the national radio and television network to make a statement, as occurred on the night of the date in the three years previous. This type of manifestation is common to leaders in several countries and, in Brazil, it has also been adopted by other presidents.

From 2019 to 2021, Bolsonaro interrupted the broadcasters’ programming to pass on a Christmas message, always alongside the First Lady, Michelle. Last year, the president also spoke on national television on New Year’s Eve.

So far, there is no information about it. O Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, contacted the Palácio do Planalto, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article. Bolsonaro has avoided public appearances since he lost the election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The president-elect spoke about the date on social media. Bolsonaro has only been to events in the military area since the election result and spoke with supporters in front of the Alvorada Palace, the official residence in Brasília. It is from there that he has dispatched and fulfilled most of his agendas.