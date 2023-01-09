The Planalto Palace, seat of the federal government, was invaded by right-wing extremists at 3:50 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023). There was the theft of weapons, destruction of offices, works of art, electronic equipment, windows, tables and cabinets, as well as furniture from the room of the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

The President’s Office Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was not invaded because it is armored. The attackers were unable to access.

The seat of government and the STF (Federal Supreme Court) were invaded almost simultaneously. The action took place shortly after the extremists invaded the National Congress. Part of the radicals went towards the Planalto, and another part, to the STF.

Some entered through the Planalto parking lot, on the ground floor. Others went up the Palace ramp, where Lula received the presidential sash, on January 1, 2023. The extremists stole weapons and ammunition from a room at the GSI (Institutional Security Office).

Faced with the chaos installed in Brasilia, Lula, who was in Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, where he was assessing the damage caused by the rains in the city, decreed federal intervention in public safety in the country’s capital at 5:50 pm. Only around 18:10, the now governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), called on all police officers to come forward.

See images of the destruction at the Planalto Palace:

Back in Brasilia on Sunday night (8.jan.2022), Lula went straight to Planalto. The president was accompanied by Janja and ministers. After passing by the headquarters of the Presidency, he continued on foot through Praça dos Três Poderes to the headquarters of the STF.

In front of the Court, Lula spoke for about 20 minutes with authorities and congressmen. Among those present were the president of the STF, minister Rosa Weber, and ministers Roberto Barroso and Dias Toffoli.

Read a summary of events below:

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm this Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, invaders went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, the radicals invaded the Supreme Court (Federal Court of Justice). They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary.

They are mostly people wearing t-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They call themselves patriots and defend military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow President Lula’s government.

BEFORE THE INVASION

The organization of the movement was captured by the federal government, which determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (8.jan), there were 3 buses of security agents on the Esplanada. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also performed protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasilia. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.