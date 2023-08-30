Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2023 – 20:05

The parade in celebration of Independence Day, on September 7, will have the slogan “Democracy, Sovereignty and Union” and is expected to have 30,000 people following the ceremony. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not speak. The information was released this Tuesday, 29, by the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom).

The forecast is for a lean parade that should last about two hours. According to Secom, which organizes the event, the program will include the playing of the National Anthem, the passage of troops from the Armed Forces, presentations by schools, such as the government of the Federal District, professionals from the Fire Department, bands and special guests. from various institutions. In addition, there will be the traditional air show of the Esquadrilha da Fumaça, of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

In the president’s tribune, the expectation is for 200 guests, including ministers, heads of powers and representatives of the Armed Forces – Brazilian Navy, Brazilian Army and FAB.

On the eve of the event, on the night of the 6th, Lula will make a speech on national television. The PT’s speech should reaffirm the concept of democracy, sovereignty and national reconstruction.

On public holidays, the Esplanada dos Ministérios will be closed. It will be prohibited to approach the ceremony with objects such as fireworks, weapons (including toy weapons), laser flares, explosive devices, sprays, flag poles and other items. The use of drones on site will be prohibited.