Measure was prepared by Flávio Dino and would hold big techs responsible for content considered illegal

The Planalto Palace still makes a political assessment of the provisional measure that should oblige social networks to delete content considered illicit.

O Power360 found that the systematic discussion of the merits of the measure and the content of the proposal has not yet begun. The assessment is, for example, about how the measure would be received by public opinion and by Congress.

This is important because provisional measures have the force of law from their publication for up to 120 days. They need to be approved by the National Congress to remain valid afterwards.

In general, the loss of validity of provisional measures is a sign of government weakness. In the case of other projects, as there is no deadline, the Executive can negotiate with more peace of mind.

Assessments are currently carried out mainly by Secom and the Civil House. The final word on when to send the proposal to Congress, and with what content, rests with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino (PSB), prepared the proposal at Lula’s request. It is one of the measures of what the government has called “democracy package”.

In the government’s assessment, legal changes are necessary to prevent a new attack like the one on January 8 from taking place.

On the date, extremists unhappy with Lula’s victory over the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2022 election invaded and destroyed the buildings of the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

Dino took a draft of the package to Lula on January 26th. According to the minister, in a statement given at the time, the main points of the package are:

A Provisional Measure what "creates obligations for platforms with regard to crimes" on the maintenance of publications considered illicit;

what “creates obligations for platforms with regard to crimes” on the maintenance of publications considered illicit; A Constitutional Amendment concerning the creation of the National Guard;

A Constitutional Amendment concerning the creation of the National Guard;

A law project to deal with the increase in penalties for crimes against the Democratic State of Law, in addition to proposing the creation of crimes, such as the attempt against the life of the Presidents of Powers;

to deal with the increase in penalties for crimes against the Democratic State of Law, in addition to proposing the creation of crimes, such as the attempt against the life of the Presidents of Powers; A law project which would aim to speed up the loss of assets of individuals and companies that participate in acts with agendas considered undemocratic.

The texts of the packages have not yet been released. The government does what it can to prevent the leak. At the Ministry of Justice, only Flávio Dino himself has the file. The delivery to Lula was a single printed version.

