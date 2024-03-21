Lula government regretted that the governors, who are traveling in Israel, had “distorted” Brazil’s opinion on the conflict

The president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized this Thursday (21.mar.2024) the statements made by the governors of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and from Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), about Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The governors are on a diplomatic trip to Israel until Friday (22 March). During a meeting with the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, on Tuesday (19 March), Tarcísio and Caiado apologized for Lula's speeches about the conflict.

This Thursday (21st March), Planalto reacted and said it regretted that Tarcísio and Caiado had “distorted” the Brazilian position in the conflict.

In the statement, Planalto states that the declaration of the 2 governors is “at a time when the whole world is concerned about Palestinian civilians”.

The government also said that Lula's statements did not refer to the Jewish people, but rather to the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza.

Read the full note from Planalto:

“The president repeatedly condemned the Hamas attacks and did not speak against the Jewish people but against the actions of the current Israeli government, which were also criticized by governments around the world, including Europe and the United States, which are the subject of a process by South Africa in The Hague. We regret that governors abroad distort Brazil's position on the issue, at a time when the whole world is concerned about Palestinian civilians.”.